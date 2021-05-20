LOOK: Former USC CB Adoree' Jackson Trains with Donte Williams

New York's newest cornerback is all gas no breaks...

Former USC Trojan Adoree' Jackson was spotted on USC's campus putting in work with cornerbacks coach Donte Williams on May 19.

Gavin Morris, USC's assistant AD/player development, posted a video and photos on social media of Jackson and Williams working together inside the track and field complex on campus.

[TO WATCH: Adoree' Jackson train at USC click the video above]

Jackson, who attended USC from 2014-2016 is gearing up for his fifth NFL season and first with the New York Giants. Jackson signed a MEGA deal with New York after his former team, the Tennessee Titans released him earlier this year.

The Illinois native was drafted No. 18 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft to the Titans and accumulated 189 total tackles and two interceptions in 46 games played.

[READ: Adoree Jackson Signs Massive Free Agency Deal]

Jackson was perhaps one the most exciting players to watch during his college days. In his career he totaled, 84 tackles (4 for losses), 18 deflections and an interception for a touchdown on defense.

Adoree' Jackson - Cornerback

The 5'11", 185-pound star looks to continue his dominant streak in the big leagues with the Gaints, as he is projected to make big impacts for New York's defense this season.

----

You may also like:

[USC Trojans Trail Behind Alabama for most No. 1 AP Poll Rankings]

[2022 USC Target Covets Alabama and Clemson, Schedules Official Visits]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com