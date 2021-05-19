2022 USC Target Covets Alabama and Clemson, Schedules Official Visits

The NCAA Dead Period will officially wrap up June 1, which means recruits and college football programs are actively planning in-person visits and activities for this summer and fall.

2022 Bishop Gorman safety target Zion Branch is among the group of athletes that intend on making several official visits before announcing his commitment decision.

Branch is set to take official visits to Ohio State on June 4, Oklahoma on June 18, and USC on June 25. After his trip to Southern California the Las Vegas native intends to check out Alabama on November 5, and Clemson on November 12.

The 6-2, 190-pound defender is a desirable target for the Trojans because he is a, "Well rounded defender that can cover, make plays on ball and impact the run game closer to the line of scrimmage." [247 Sports]

247 Sports writes, "Versatility to fit at various spots, with chance to help out in the box. Natural feel in space and roams the secondary with confidence. Reacts quickly, closes on ball carriers and wraps up well. Displays top-notch instincts and motor, with the range to cover ground."

Currently the USC Trojans only hold five verbal commits for the 2022 class. However, Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. expects to see those numbers pick up significantly after June.

