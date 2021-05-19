Report Reveals Why Clay Helton Received Lower Grade than Steve Sarkisian in Coaches Rankings

The 2021 college football season is upon us, which means coaches rankings and hot-seat predictions are at the forefront of conversation.

CBS Sports released a college football coaches ranking, detailing where certain coaches fall among the rest of their peers. The order is based off of accomplishments on the field, recruiting prowess or the possibility of future success.

Here is where USC head coach Clay Helton and former USC turned Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian finished in the ranks.

USC Head Coach Clay Helton

No. 48

"Clay Helton: Helton's stock is fascinating to chart when it comes to our rankings. USC went 5-1 last season, reached the Pac-12 title game ... and he falls seven spots in the rankings. If you look at his overall record at USC (45-23 with a conference title), there's no way he should be ranked this low, but that's not how it's viewed. Helton's performance is compared to what a coach's record at USC should be. He hasn't done enough in the minds of our voters. 2020 rank: 41 (-7)" [CBS SPORTS]

Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian

No. 46

"Steve Sarkisian: So, how about this spot for Sark? He was 46-35 in seven seasons at Washington and USC, and he hasn't been a head coach since 2015, but he starts out in our rankings two spots ahead of the man who replaced him at USC. And you can argue that Sark was more underwhelming at USC than Helton has been! Of course, it's easy to understand why given he's coming off an extremely successful stint as Alabama's offensive coordinator and was a surprise hire. 2020 rank: n/a" [CBS SPORTS]

Which coach do you think will have a better 2021 season? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Other Pac-12 coaches to grace the poll were Arizona's Jed Fisch at No. 64, WSU's Nick Rolovich at No.58, Oregon State's Jonathan Smith at No. 56, Colorado's Karl Dorrell at No. 54, Washington's Jimmy Lake at No. 51, UCLA's Chip Kelly at No. 39, and Cal's Justin Wilcox at No. 38.

