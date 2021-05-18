Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Using Draft Snub as Motivation in the NFL

One of Detroit's newest rookie wide receivers is 'ready to take someone's job.'

Former USC wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, had a record-making season in 2020 as a Trojan. But when it came to draft day, all of his accomplishments seemed to be forgotten.

St. Brown was expected to be picked in the earlier days of the 2021 NFL Draft, but wasn't selected until the fourth round.

At pick No. 112 overall, St. Brown went to the Detroit Lions as the No. 17 wide receiver selected. But being drafted later than expected has only motivated St. Brown to want to succeed in the league even more.

"I'm never going to forget the 15 receivers that went before me in the draft," St. Brown told the media during Rookie Camp in Detroit. "That is kind of the chip I have on my shoulder, that just comes back to my mind and it just motivates me to do more."

St. Brown told reporters that the, 'bittersweet feeling' of being un-drafted when the third round came to an end forced him to realize he had to 'go harder'.

"I’m glad that the Detroit Lions drafted me but this is just the starting point for me. It’s the beginning of a chapter for me and I’m going to go ahead and work hard and give it everything I’ve got." (St. Brown via Detroit Free Press)

St. Brown played for three seasons for the USC Trojans, and even tied an NCAA record for most touchdown in a single quarter during the Trojans' game against Washington State.

He also tied USC and Pac-12 records for most touchdown receptions in a single game. The record was originally set by Robert Woods in 2012.

The Detroit Lions will host the San Fransisco 49er's in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Will we see St. Brown go up against his former teammate and rookie 49ers safety, Talanoa Hufanga? Tune in on Sunday, September 12 to find out.

