USC Offers 2023 Wide Receiver

USC has offered 2023 wide receiver Hykeem Williams from Stranahan HS, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Although Williams is young, he has racked up quite a few collegiate offers including interest from FIU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State UCF, West Virginia, and now USC.

Williams took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his excitement over the news.

Williams is a duel athlete. He plays both football and basketball. He currently sits at 6'4" and 195-pounds and is athletic, dynamic, and already becoming one of the most coveted at his position in the 2023 class.

Earlier today USC Athletics announced the addition of new “Director of Recruiting Strategy” in Marshall Cherrington. Cherrington will join the Trojans mighty and effective recruiting squad in hopes of maintaining the momentum the school has seen over the past year.

The Trojans saw a major increase in their national recruiting ranking this year compared to last.

Following early signing day, USC ranked at No.13 overall [per ESPN], obtaining two of the best quarterbacks in the 2021 class and ESPN 300 WR Kyron Ware-Hudson.

But it didn't stop there, USC also landed the commitment of No.1 overall recruit Korey Foreman and No.6 cornerback Ceyair Wright. Quite the contrast from the 2020 recruiting class which ranked at No.64 nationally [per 247Sports].

As the Trojans look to continue to build a brand of success, landing a dynamic potential five or four-star prospect would be a huge addition to WRU.

