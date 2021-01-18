Vols OL Wanya Morris' Announces Transfer Destination, Amid Tennessee Chaos

Morris was considering USC, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

Tennessee offensive lineman Wanya Morris' announced his transfer destination on Monday, January 18. Morris timeline was quick, he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on January 13, named his top three schools on January 15, and announced his final decision on Monday.

Prior to making his choice, Morris was considering USC, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma. The verdict is in, and the sophomore will head to the University of Oklahoma to prepare for the 2021 college football season.

Morris was a five-star recruit coming out of Grayson High School and the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2019 class per 247Sports. He had offers from schools all around the country including, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, and Florida State. The Georgia native officially committed to the Volunteers on May 1, 2018.

In his two seasons in Knoxville, Morris has appeared in 22 games. He currently sits at 6'5" and 320-pounds.

The real question is, did Morris leave the University of Tennessee just in time?

Tennessee is in hot water today, as the Vols have terminated head football coach Jeremy Pruitt, following potential recruiting violations within the program.

Per EPSN, the University of Tennessee also fired assistant coaches Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton, four members of the on-campus football recruiting staff, the director and assistant director of football player personnel and a football analyst/quality control coach.

Although Morris will be starting over at Oklahoma, at least he will start his new beginnings in a stable environment with a head coach who has been around the program since 2017.

The future of Tennessee football is still unclear, but it is likely that the program will face serious NCAA sanctions.

