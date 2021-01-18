USC Athletics has released a MLK Day video featuring several student athletes in honor and remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

USC Men's Basketball team captain Isaiah Mobley made an appearance in the video citing, "it's important to celebrate this day, he is a monumental man to all society not just African Americans in America. And he is a super inspiration to me and a lot of other people and it is important to celebrate this day."

USC Women's Basketball team captain Desiree Caldwell shared her thoughts citing, "MLK Day means so much to me, it represents unity it doesn't matter your color, just being human beings and being united together."

Two USC coaches took to Twitter this morning to draw emphasis on the holiday and provide words of encouragement as well.

USC Vic So'oto Defensive Line Coach - #MLKDay

USC Assistant Tight Ends Coach Lenny Vandermade - Happy MLK Day! Make it a great week. #FightOn

USC Men's Basketball - #MLKDay

USC Football - "The time is always right to do what is right." #MLKDay

TO WATCH: USC Athletics MLK Day Video - Click The Video Above

