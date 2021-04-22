USC Continues to Make Moves on the Recruiting Trail

The USC Trojans have five players verbally committed for the 2022 class, but they aren't slowing down just yet. Clay Helton and his staff continue to hit it hard on the recruiting front, offering several elite 22-23 prospects from schools all around the country.

One of the Trojans more recent offers if running back Justin Williams. Williams is 6-foot, 200-pounds from East Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia. The tailback prospect took to twitter to announce the news citing,

"WOW! Blessed to say I have received a(n) offer from the University of Southern California !"

During his junior season Williams rushed for 1,477 yards, had 286 receiving yards and finished with 19 touchdowns.

Another potential Trojan prospect is Taliafi Ta’ala, 2023 offensive lineman from Alta High School in Utah. Ta'ala recently received an invitation to the Rivals Camp Series and the KO Arrival Camp.

"I’m extremely blessed and grateful to receive my first offer from the University of Southern California. Thank you to my family for your constant love and support" said Ta'ala.

Vic So'oto offered 2022 defensive line prospect Samuel Okunlola, from Thayer Academy in Brockton, MA.

Okunlola currently holds offers from other Pac-12 programs including, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Oregon.

