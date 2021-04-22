USC Trojans Keep Eyes on Arkansas Transfer

The Trojans could be adding more depth to their wide receiver room...

The USC Trojans have their eyes on adding some more depth to the wide receiver room.

Former Arkansas wide receiver Michael Woods entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday and has received plenty of interest from teams all around the county.

According to Rivals reporter Mike Farrell the Texas native has the following CFB programs showing interest, "Oklahoma, TCU, Penn State, South Carolina, Mississippi State, UCF, Michigan, Auburn, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisville, Baylor, Washington State, Miami, Missouri, Houston, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Utah, Texas Tech and USC."

Farrell went on to say, "It is too early to name favorites, but it is safe to say that Woods will be very busy in the coming days. . . This will be one to follow as everyone in the country is enamored with his length, especially after he logged 65 catches for more than 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns in his first two seasons."

Woods has spent three seasons with the Razorbacks. During his 2020 campaign he had 32 receptions, 619 yards, and five touchdowns. The former three-star recruit said that his transfer decision was 'not personal' and reiterated the 'love' and appreciation he had for the program.

The Trojans currently have 12 wide receivers on their roster with new additions in Colorado transfer K.D. Nixon and freshman Michael Jackson III. 2021 signees Kyron Ware-Hudson and Joesph Manjack are expected to join the Trojans this fall.

-----

You may also like:

[Report Reveals Which CFB Teams Continuously Dominates the NFL Draft]

[USC Offensive Line Coach Reveals Toughest Player on the Team]

[Clay Helton in Hot Seat in 2021?]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com