California Prospect Commits To USC

USC has officially gained the commitment of five-star Newbury Park (Calif.) kicker Denis Lynch on Tuesday.

Lynch will join the team as a preferred walk-on and add some depth to the special teams group. The California native committed to USC after receiving offers from Georgia Tech, Michigan State, and UNLV.

Lynch took to twitter on Tuesday to publicly share the news of his commitment.

He wrote, "First off, I would like to thank everyone that has recruited me and helped me along the process. I would especially like to thank my Mom and Dad for everything they have done for me. I would also like to thank Cole Murphy, John Carney, Ryan Longwell, and Chris Sailer for helping me become a better kicker and person. Thank you Coach Snyder and the rest of the USC staff for the opportunity. With that being said I am committed to The University of Southern California. #Fighton"

According to Chris Sailer Kicking, Lynch ranks as a five-star kicker. Kicking's writes:

"Denis is a very talented high school kicking prospect. He is a good looking athlete with big time natural ability. The lefty does an outstanding job on field goal. He gets the ball up well and easily has 55+ yard range off the ground. His kickoffs are a strength, FBS ready. Denis is clearly one of the top KO specialists in America. He drives the ball 65+ yards with 4.0+ hang time consistently. A big time competitor that thrives under pressure. With continued hard work, the sky is the limit. Denis is one of the hardest workers out there. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. There is endless potential here."

USC currently has two kickers on their roster, in freshman Parker Lewis and preferred walk-on Alex Stadhaus. The Trojans lost long time Troy member Chase McGrath after he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal midseason.

-----

-----

