Report Reveals Why USC Draft Prospect Could Be The No. 11 Overall Pick

USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker is one of the most coveted collegiate athletes hitting the NFL Draft market this April. His size, versatility, and overall game make him a desirable prospect for teams with a positional need on their offensive line.

The New York Giants have the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and are one team that could seriously benefit from Vera-Tucker's talents. Grabbing some more players on the offensive line along with a 'solid pass rusher' are two areas the Giants hope to address this offseason. [ClutchPoints.com]

Julian Fadullon from ClutchPoints.com details why the Big Blue could benefit from having Vera-Tucker on their roster.

"After Penei Sewell, the race for the second-best offensive lineman off the board has been hotly contested. The Giants will certainly have a choice between Rashawn Slater from Northwestern, Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw, or Alijah Vera-Tucker from USC.

The Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions will certainly be interested in taking one each of those names, but with both possibly looking for weapons to pair with their new quarterbacks, it’s safe to assume that the Giants will have their pick of the litter. With that, they should opt for Vera-Tucker. He is more raw than the other options, but he is arguably the most athletic and by far the most versatile, which fits in with New York’s plans for the future.

Simply put, the Giants need bodies and mean mugs on the offensive line. But if Andrew Thomas ends up developing into a quality left tackle, Vera-Tucker’s ability to fit in wherever he’s needed allows him to immediately contribute while he develops. He is the best immediate plug-and-play option of the available linemen, and if New York is opting to give Daniel Jones his best shot to prove himself, this is by far the best move to get that done."

