David Peevy commits to USC Trojans; Lincoln Riley lands huge defensive recruit

Peevy's commitment is the latest evidence that Oregon's relative stranglehold on the San Diego area is being threatened

Lincoln Riley continues to win key recruiting battles in California.

David Peevy, a four-star linebacker from Lincoln High School in San Diego, committed to the USC Trojans on Thursday. Peevy picked USC over Oregon and Washington.

Peevy's commitment moves USC's 2023 recruiting class from No. 14 to No. 13 in the country.

