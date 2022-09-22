Deijon Laffitte commits to USC; Lincoln Riley adds another defensive lineman

Laffitte committed to the Trojans on Thursday morning

Last week Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch still had a serious need for defensive linemen in their 2023 recruiting class.

Fast forward a week and they are sitting pretty.

Colony High School (California) three-star defensive lineman Deijon Laffitte committed to the Trojans on Thursday, one week after fast-rising St. Frances Academy (Maryland) defensive lineman Sam Greene committed to USC.

Laffitte chose the Trojans over offers from Boise State, Colorado, Fresno State, Oregon State, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and others.

