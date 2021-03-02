FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Elite 2022 Defensive End Keeps USC In Top Four

The Trojans recruiting staff have not been shy about extending offers to talented kids all around the country.
It is March 1st, which means we are officially in the thick of the college football offseason. This means that high school recruiting is at an all-time-high, and USC has not been shy about extending offers out to talented kids all around the country. 

Here are the latest recruiting updates within USC's football program.

THINGS ARE HEATING UP IN ARIZONA

Zac Swanson is an elite defensive end from Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona. On Monday, the 6'4", 255 pound athlete took to Twitter to announce his top four schools.

Swanson wrote, "I want to thank all the schools who have given me the opportunity to further my football career. It is truly humbling. I will be focusing on the following schools!!"

Two Pac-12 schools grace Swanson's list in Oregon and USC. Texas and Kentucky also made the top four. 

EVERYTHING IS BETTER IN TEXAS

Dalton Brooks, Texas wideout, announced on Twitter that he received an offer from the Trojans. 

Brooks attends Shiner HS in Shiner, Texas, and he is part of the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Texas native plays wide receiver but has a dynamic skill set. He sits at 6'1", 175-pounds. USC is his seventh offer, Arkansas, Houston, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and UTSA have also all shown interest. 

CHECK OUT THE TALENT IN PHILADELPHIA

Donte Williams offered top cornerback Omillio Agard on Sunday. Agard attends St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia, PA. He is part of the 2023 class. 

Although he is young, the 5'10", 160-pound CB already has several offers including one from Florida State, Pitt, LSU, Maryland, and Penn State.

The Philadelphia native took to Twitter to make the announcement public citing, "After a great conversation with @CoachDee_USC and @I_Am_OD3 I am beyond blessed to say I’ve received an Offer from USC."

