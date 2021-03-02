FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
USC Continues To Place HUGE Premium On Building Out Recruiting Staff

The Trojans continue to add to their recruiting staff.
USC has added two new members to their football staff.

The Trojans announced the hire of two new members in Megan Mueller as new Director of Recruiting Operations, and Jeff Miller as new Director of Scouting and Player Relations.

Mueller spent time working under Les Miles at Kansas, however she previously spent time under the Pac-12 umbrella. She was a student at the University of Colorado, and worked as the student manager for the Buffaloes' football equipment office. 

Miller on the other hand, spent the past few years working under Ed Orgeron at LSU. He announced his departure from the program back in February in a emotional twitter post citing, ""Bruh... I cried. Like literally shed a tear telling Coach O that I had to leave the place where everything started for me. The place I've been associated with in some capacity for the last 20 years. The place where I've been a part of 3 National Championships and quite frankly, the place that helped shape me into the man I am today. From the lessons I've learned to the great people I've met, LSU is and will forever be a part of me."

Miller spent the past year severing as LSU’s assistant director of player personnel and development. 

The hire of both Miller and Mueller continue to show the investment that USC Football is placing on having a premium recruiting staff going forward. 

