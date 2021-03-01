Position Projection: Who Is Next After Kedon Slovis?

Looking ahead, the quarterback competition post Kedon Slovis could be high for the Trojans.

Kedon Slovis has made quite the name for himself ahead of his junior campaign.

Slovis was handed the keys to the Trojans offense earlier than expected thanks to his outstanding abilities. The under-recruited second string freshman was thrown into the fast-paced Pac-12 when starting quarterback JT Daniels had a sudden season ending injury in the opening week of the 2019 season.

Slovis, the three-star recruit from Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, had two back-to-back seasons filled with ups and downs; however he still manages to impress NFL Draft scouts and CFB analysts. At the helm of the Trojans offense, Slovis has a veteran presence and poise which makes what he does on the football field look so effortless.

We can only expect to see Slovis continue to ascend as he enters his junior season.

Slovis has thrown for over 5,000 yards since becoming QB1 in fall of 2019, and although he struggled at times during the 2020 college football season, he still showed positive moments last year.

If he continues to build on his success, he could forego his senior season and enter the NFL draft early. If that happens, who will succeed Slovis as the Trojans starting quarterback?

Cue Miller Moss the California native, and Jaxson Dart the Utah native.

Both rookies are starting to walk in the same footsteps that Slovis paved for them back in 2019. Similar to Kedon, these 2021 recruits never know when their number will be called. While it is unlikely that either of these QB's will start next season in place of Slovis, football is an unpredictable and aggressive sport, and both players will need to remain ready.

Miller Moss was one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting class. He plays the game with composure while maintaining great accuracy.

His release time is unmatched and he throws the ball with pinpoint precision. Moss’ skill-set is built for the Pac-12 and a large reason why he could be the leader in the clubhouse to become the next Trojans quarterback.

Graham Harrell will get a better look in the spring to evaluate Moss at the collegiate level, and see if he can make the necessary adjustments to his game to fit into USC's pass heavy offense.

Another young rookie who will be competing for the QB2 spot is Jaxson Dart. Dart, the number two prospect in the state of Utah, was a four star recruit respectively.

During his last high school season, Dart’s completion percentage of 69.6% was similar to Slovis’ in college (70.0%). Dart has the ability to stretch the field with his big arm, and he uses his athletic frame to his advantage to run the ball and pick up the chains.

He always keeps his head on a swivel and has a good understanding of when to let it rip or when to take off and run. During his senior high school season, Dart threw for 67 touchdowns and added another 12 on the ground.

The competition in the quarterback room will be one interesting story line to follow post Kedon Slovis.

USC also has pro-style QB Devin Brown [Queen Creek, AZ] verbally committed as part of the 2022 cycle, but it is likely that Moss and Dart will be the two guys competing for Troys starting role when Kedon does decide to enter the NFL Draft.

-----

You may also like:

[USC Extends Offer To Chris Hawkins Family Member]

[USC HOOPS Falls To Utah]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com