Expert Evaluates USC Football Commit Mykel Williams

Get to know the 6-foot-5 defensive force or better known as USC's next star.

On June 15, Georgia native Mykel Williams announced his commitment to the USC Trojans.

The defensive lineman took to social media to break the news writing, “It's over."

Williams is the No. 4 ranked player in Georgia and the No. 9 ranked defensive lineman per 247Sports. There is no doubt that landing a five-star talent is a big win for USC, but what makes Williams so special?

Brooks Austin of Dawgs Daily evaluated the Hardaway High School native and broke down his game into two categories, uncommon athleticism and scheme fit.

Uncommon Athleticism

No longer is it enough to be big in today's game; players have to be filled with twitch, bend, power and explosiveness to be elite on the college level.

At 6-foot-5, Williams bends with the best of them. He has extremely loose hips and plays with excellent pad level. His fluidity in the open field when pursuing ball-carriers is unmatched in the state of Georgia considering his size and position.

Scheme Fit

Williams envisions himself as a true defensive end, although the reality is he's more of a traditional odd-front end. By the time he leaves college, he's projected to weigh around 300 pounds and coaches don't play those types of guys in traditional edge-rusher roles.

He's too athletic to leave on the interior of the defensive line, and he's far too powerful and impactful in the run game to leave him out on the edge.

Williams is the seventh player to commit to USC for the 2022 cycle.

