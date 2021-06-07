Five-Star OT Devon Campbell Visits USC

Devon Campbell is a five-star offensive tackle from Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas.

The 2022 prospect is the No. 3 overall player in Texas and No. 8 overall player nationally according to 247Sports. As college football recruiting heats up, so does the race to win Devon Campbell's commitment.

According to SI All-American's John Garcia Jr., 'time is of the essence for Clay Helton and his staff' if they want to steal Campbell away from other Power 5 programs.

Garcia Jr. writes, "Another Texan on the list, Campbell is another national recruitment to track out of its fertile recruiting grounds. The Arlington (Texas) Bowie offensive lineman kicks off his visits in Los Angeles and if USC is to contend with Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas and others, it has to give him a bar-setting impression to consider ahead of seeing more familiar places.

Campbell has hinted at potentially making a decision sooner than most prospects coveted on the same scale, so time is of the essence for Clay Helton and staff, always looking to make a strong impression in Texas. The program signed four from the state in 2021 and already has a Lone Star Stater on board this cycle in Katy linebacker Ty Kana."

Campbell took his official visit to USC on June 4. He will visit Oklahoma on June 25.

You may also like:

[LOOK: USC DL Jay Toia Sports Michigan Jersey]

[READ: Michigan Commit Will Johnson 'Trying Hard' to Flip USC Five Star Commit]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com