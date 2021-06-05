Michigan Commit Will Johnson 'Trying Hard' to Flip USC Five-Star Commit

Will Johnson and Domani Jackson are two names in the 2022 class that flow together.

The pair both play cornerback and have marketed themselves as a 'package deal', up until their respective commitments. Johnson, the Grosse Pointe, Michigan native committed to the Michigan Wolverines on February 28. Jackson, who attends Mater Dei High School in Southern California committed to USC on January 23.

[WATCH: USC Commit Domani Jackson Talks 'Package Deal' with Will Johnson]

Although Johnson has mentioned publicly that he is firmly committed to Michigan, the five-star recruit will visit USC on June 15. However, the trip to Los Angeles has no impact on his efforts to flip Domani Jackson's USC commitment to Michigan.

According to Sports Illustrated's Wolverine Digest, Johnson said of Jackson,"even though he lives in California we’re like best friends."

"We talk about everything you can think of. Obviously our recruitment comes up a lot, but it’s not the main topic of conversation. We have a real good relationship on and off the field. We know if we were in the same secondary we’re shutting it down. That’s really what it is. We still want to play together but we’ll see how it goes. I’m trying hard to bring him to Michigan too. I want him to come here just like he wants me to come there. It’s going to be tough both ways but we’ll see how it works out."[Will Johnson]

Currently, five-star cornerback Domani Jackson has no plans of visiting Michigan. According to Rivals, he has an official visit scheduled to Alabama on June 18-20.

----

You may also like:

[LOOK: No.1 Overall Recruit Korey Foreman Arrives on USC's Campus]

[READ: Sam Darnold Reveals Thoughts on Revenge Game Against NY Jets]

[READ: Dishonored Ex-USC Star Receives CFB HOF Nomination]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com