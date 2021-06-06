LOOK: Jay Toia Flaunts Michigan Jersey

Defensive lineman Jay Toia spent the weekend in Ann Arbor visiting Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines.

Toia took to social media to post a photo of himself in the classic uniform writing, "Michigan OV went crazy!! Shout out to coach Nua for making it feel like family."

Toia entered the NCAA transfer portal on May 24, after spending a few short months on USC's campus. He took a visit to UCLA on June 2 after he announced his transfer news.

Toia committed to the Trojans back in 2018. He enrolled at USC back in January [2021] and spent the spring semester practicing with Clay Helton's unit. While Toia's decision to enter the portal was slightly shocking, he revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic played a heavy role in his recruitment and hindered him from fully exploring all of his options.

In a social media post he wrote:

“The 2020 pandemic was tragic to so many that lost so much. For me, and especially my parents, we felt forced to make a major decision signing with USC based on limited information because of COVID-19 restrictions. We were not able to take any official or unofficial visits to any of the other schools on our short list such as Michigan, Utah, UCLA, Miami, among others. I as well as my family are truly thankful for the USC staff and students for all the support this past semester.”

Toia has yet to announce where he will be transferring to, but expect the young freshman to arrive on his decision soon.

You may also like:

[READ: Report Unleashes Bold Heisman Predictions for JT Daniels and Kedon Slovis]

[READ: Michigan Commit Will Johnson 'Trying Hard' to Flip USC Five Star Commit]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com