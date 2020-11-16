Four Pac-12 Teams Grace SI All American Top 25 Recruiting Class Rankings List

SI All American has updated their SI99 team recruiting rankings for the month of November. Per SI All American,

"SIAA takes a subjective approach to the team rankings, emphasizing quality over quantity with the scope on premium position prospects and SI99 members. Programs addressing specific team needs also play a key role in determining the pecking order."

With only (14) SI99 recruits left uncommitted in the 2021 class, the SI All American team inches closer towards finishing the race for the top recruiting class in the country. Four Pac-12 teams graced the list, here is a look into their November rankings.

#5. Oregon

23 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

Oregon has secured a spot in the top five and leads the recruiting rankings in the Pac-12. With the addition of SI99 wide receiver Dont’e Thornton in late October and OT Kingsley Suamataia, the Ducks present a strong resume for the 2021 class. SI All American writes that Oregon's, "secondary group is large and diverse and the quarterback spot feels safer and safer the more we look into top five arm Ty Thompson." Oregon is currently, 2-0 on the season, maintaining a pristine record this year should help solidify their recruiting class.

14. USC

22 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

The Trojans finished No.14 overall and No.2 in the Pac-12 recruiting rankings for the month of November. In part because of the commitment from QB Miller Moss, choosing USC over Alabama. LB Julien Simon, a talented back from Tacoma, Washington, TE prospect Michael Trigg, and WR Quaydarius Davis.

17. Washington

15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

Washington currently has 15 commitments for the 2021 class. Leading the list is No. 6 QB Sam Huard and WR Jabez Tinae. Tinae is one of the top slot WR prospects in the country (No.3 according to SI All American). Other playmakers the Dawgs intend to sign are IOL Owen Prentice, LB Will Latu and TE Caden Jumper.

24. Arizona State

16 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

The Sun Devils finish the November ranks No.16 overall and No.4 in the Pac-12 on SI All American's list. Partially due to the fact that ASU lost OL Charles Armstrong, OL Marcus Mbow, DE Caleb Banks, LB Isaiah Pimpkin and TE Garrett Gillette. With the loss of these five recruits, Herm Edwards recruiting rank drops, but don't fret ASU fans, Edwards always finds a way to land some D-1 talent.

