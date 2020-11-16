USC Injury Update: Another Trojan Diagnosed With Compartment Syndrome

Clay Helton provided an injury update on Sunday evening following the Arizona vs. USC game. Below is an update on the following players.

(DE) Drake Jackson

Drake Jackson missed part of Saturdays game, Helton told the media, "he left the field to get an IV". Following his return, Jackson had a stellar performance making two sacks on Arizona QB Grant Gunnell which earned him Trojan of the week.

(QB) Mo Hasan

Mo Hasan a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt is USC's third string QB. Helton reported Sunday, that he developed compartment syndrome earlier in the week and had an emergency surgery. Sound familiar? Former USC Trojan Michael Pittman Jr. received the same diagnosis following his game against the Jets. Hasan will be out for three to four weeks.

(DL) Brandon Pili

Brandon Pili did not play on Saturday due to a finger injury. Following the Arizona State game, Clay Helton told the media that Pili, "broke his middle finger and had surgery to put pins in on Friday." Pili's recovery will be week to week.

(C) Brett Neilon

Brett Neilon suffered an ankle sprain during the Arizona State game. USC ran some tests on Neilon prior to Saturday's game but he was not "medically cleared to preform." (Helton)

(DL) Caleb Tremblay

Tremblay traveled with the team down to Tucson on Friday. According to Clay Helton, Tremblay was having stingers towards the end of last week and did not receive clearance to play on Saturday.

"Burners and stingers are injuries that occur when nerves in the neck and shoulder are stretched or compressed after an impact. These injuries are common in contact or collision sports, and are named for the stinging or burning pain that spreads from the shoulder to the hand. A burner or stinger can feel like an electric shock or lightning bolt down the arm." (OrthoInfo)

(ILB) Palaie Gaoteote IV

E.A left Saturday's game for a "lower leg contusion and to follow concussion protocol." (Helton)

(S) Talanoa Hufanga

Talanoa Hufanga started out strong in the first quarter (vs. Arizona) making a stellar interception on Grant Gunnell's pass attempt. Following this Hufanga, made some frequent visits to USC's medical trainers. Clay Helton said, he was working through a thigh bruise.

(TE) Jude Wolfe

Jude Wolfe traveled with USC down to Arizona but "re-aggravated his ankle that he had a week prior." (Helton)

(ILB) Eli'jah Winston

Winston suffered a severe ankle injury which he received surgery for back in June. Helton said, "I don't know about Eli'jah, pretty severe ankle injury. He is doing better, I do not see [his return this season] happening" given the short abbreviated season.

(OLB) Juliano Falaniko

Falaniko suffered an ankle sprain in camp. Helton said he is, "getting ready to get out of the water treadmill" and "is showing advancement. He has a shot to be back late [in the] season, [and he] will be back on land this week."

