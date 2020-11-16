10 Things to Know: USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes or Colorado Buffaloes?

The undefeated USC Trojans hit the road to face the Pac-12 South defending champion Utah Utes, a team yet to play because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Get your coffee ready, the south battle is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT. in bitter cold Salt Lake City, Utah.

USC (2-0) is looking to build off a back-to-back dramatic wins over Arizona State and Arizona. Here are 10 things you need to know about the game:

WELCOME BACK

For the third week in a row, USC will be facing an opponent playing its first game of the season... IF the Utes can play.



UTAH'S OUTBREAK

Utah reported 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases, causing the cancelation of the UCLA game. With an additional 11 members of the program in quarantine due to contact tracing protocols, the Utes were below the Pac-12 threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes. Stay tuned for an update on the outbreak.

CONTINGINCY PLAN

One back-up plan for the Trojans could be facing Colorado a week ahead of schedule. On Sunday, the Pac-12 confirmed that ASU’s game with Colorado is off due to an outbreak of COVID-19 on the Sun Devil roster. Colorado has also started the season 2-0 like the Trojans.

RANKINGS

Currently, USC is ranked No. 20 in both the current AP Poll and the Amway coaches poll while Utah is not ranked.

PAC-12 AFTER DARK

The 8:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN is the latest for USC in 65 years.

QUOTABLE

"We went into this week knowing it was a day-to-day situation," said head coach Kyle Whittingham. "We have been doing everything we can under the circumstances to prepare for the game and follow all guidelines and protocols. As is always the case, the health and safety of our student-athletes come first."

ROAD FINALE

After this trip, USC stays in the Southern California area for its final three games of the announced 2020 schedule.

BREAK THE STREAK

USC has suffered three-straight losses in Salt Lake City.

SIZZLING SLOVIS

After another 300-plus passing yard performance, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis leads the country in completions and is in the Top 10 in passing yards, completion percentage and total offense.

HOW TO WATCH

On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, the 7:30 p.m. PT game will be broadcast on ESPN. Live local radio will be on AM 790 KABC Radio.

