Four-Star OL Addison Nichols Announces Top Three Schools

Following the #WeWantAddison movement, the Georgia product eliminates several big-time programs his from list.

Despite the Trojans strong efforts to campaign for 2022 four-star offensive lineman Addison Nichols, the Georgia native has eliminated USC from the mix.

Hayes Fawcett of On3Recruits announced that Nichols final three schools are Tennessee, Ohio State and North Carolina.

Nichols also took to social media and revealed that the elimination process was 'an incredibly difficult decision'.

The Georgia native recently took a visit to Southern California and said his time in Los Angeles was 'great'.

Nichols was a top target for the Trojans, and USC players made that was known. On Monday, several Trojans took to social media using the hashtag #WeWantAddison, to encourage the Greater Atlanta Christian School athlete to consider joining the Men of Troy.

[READ: USC Football Players Campaign for Addison Nichols]

Nichols is the No. 12 ranked player in Georgia and No. 3 ranked offensive lineman nationally. He is 6'5", 318-pounds and boasts 30 college offers. Here is SI All-American recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr.'s analysis of Nichols:

"He has got the frame that tells you maybe he can play tackle, but where he really shines is on the interior. Whether it's at guard, maybe even center down the line. He has got the skillset and athleticism to move out to one of those positions.”

