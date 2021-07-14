LOOK: Nations No. 1 Recruit Korey Foreman Unveils USC Jersey

The Korey Foreman era at USC begins.

Foreman posted a photo on social media alongside freshman tight end Michael Trigg and freshman linebacker Raejson Davis. The nations No. 1 overall recruit will sport jersey No. 0 this season, while Trigg will wear No. 8 and Davis will wear No. 9.

Foreman joined the Trojans this summer and has been actively participating in workouts alongside his new teammates.

Foreman was the No. 1 recruit in the nation per 247Sports composite, and was one of the most intriguing recruits to track in the 2021 class. He originally committed to the Clemson Tigers but later de-committed in April 2020. He committed to the University of Southern California over Georgia, LSU, Arizona State and Clemson. Foreman attended Centennial High School in Corona, Calif. and is often poised as a plug-and-play type of player.

Here is SI All-American's evaluation of the defensive end:

"Foreman has the profile, athleticism and polish of a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick along the defensive front. He is a three-down performer who fits multiple defensive schemes at multiple positions, with the chance to be elite at any one of them. His presence should command double teams for the rest of his football career." [SI All-American]

