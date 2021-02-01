How Can 2022 CB Domani Jackson Impact USC's Secondary?

It is safe to say that USC is off to a great start when it comes to the 2022 recruiting class. Out of the gate, they landed top ranked elite corner in Domani Jackson, who made his official commitment announcement via twitter on Jan. 23 during a Battle Miami 7x7 tournament.

The 6-1, 185-pound athlete is a standout cornerback from Mater Dei High School [Santa Ana, Calif.]. He is athletic and has good size and speed. As a freshman Jackson ran a [4.5 forty] and has proved to be explosive and fast during his high school career.

The California native transitioned from the wide receiver position to corner, but since moving over to the defensive side of the ball, has shown elite coverage ability. It's clear that Jackson is an elite prospect, but the question remains how will he directly impact the Trojans secondary once he arrives at USC?

Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. thinks his versatility makes him valuable on any roster.

"Yes he [Domani] can play cornerback or safety, but he is a very good receiver. He is kind of known for length and speed. So when you look at him and you know he is physical and you know he is known for length and speed, it really puts together what every coaching staff wants at the cornerback position."

The Trojans just landed elite 2021 cornerback from Loyola High School [Los Angeles, Calif.] in Ceyair Wright and No.1 recruit DE Korey Foreman. As the Trojans start to continuously build their defensive roster, bringing in more talent in the 2022 class could make USC's defense deadly and weaponizing down the line. Landing someone like Jackson out of the gate, could help set the tone of the rest of the recruiting class in 2022.

"I think getting Jackson a high profile kid this early means a lot of buy in for this junior class" said Garcia Jr. "As they ascend to [the] forefront of this conversation, having a guy like Jackson on board is a heck of a kick starter for USC."

Another bonus for the Trojans is the recruiting help they may receive from Jackson. Fellow defensive back, Will Johnson [Grosse Pointe South, MI] has been vocal about wanting to be a package deal with Domani.

"Not only do you land a premium guy early in the cycle we know he is talking about recruiting Will Johnson another elite defensive back." [Garcia Jr.] In fact, Johnson told Garcia Jr. at the Battle Miami 7x7 tournament that the package deal pitch is "very real".

"No it is real for sure" said Johnson. "We have a great connection, we are great friends and we both know if we play together that will probably be the best secondary in college football." [Will Johnson]

Johnson is the No.4 corner in the country according to 247Sports, and could be USC's next commitment if the Trojans play their cards right.

