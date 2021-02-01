Three Ways USC's Defense Can Improve In 2021

The Trojans lost several players on defense to the NFL Draft this year and will need to return next season better than ever.

In the shortened 2020 college football season, USC’s defense got major contributions from star players at all three levels. Defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu, outside linebacker Drake Jackson, versatile safety Talanoa Hufanga and defensive back Isaiah Pola-Mao all helped put together a successful defense under coordinator Todd Orlando.

One of the Trojans biggest strengths in 2020 was their ability for the defensive unit to thrive in the second half. This helped the offense mount comebacks in three of the teams five wins.

While there were areas the defense thrived in, there’s always room for improvement, so let’s dive into the three things that USC’s defense can improve on in 2021.

#1. Consistent Pass Rush

The first thing Clay Helton's team can improve on next fall is the ability for the defense, especially the big lineman, to generate a consistent pass rush. USC had eight players that registered a sack in 2020, and only three of them played along the defensive line. Nick Figueroa and the Tuipulotu brothers, Marlon and Tuli, were the only defensive linemen who were able to corral the QB for a sack at least once.

The other sacks came from the outside linebackers and the cornerbacks. Other than the few times defensive backs blitzed off the edge, Orlando didn't dial up the blitz that often. Due to this, USC ended the season tied for No. 46 in the nation in overall sacks, with an average of 2.5 per game. If the strong lineman up front are able to create pressure and knockdowns of opposing quarterbacks next season, offenses won't be able to just zone in on other positions rushing the passer.

#2. Penalties

Another way the Trojans defense can improve next season is by limiting penalties, especially the personal fouls. USC's defense runs an aggressive scheme, with a lot of hard hitting and physicality which can sometimes lead to some chippy play.

While it's good for Orlando's defense to set the tone physically, it does create an opportunity to cause problems for the Trojans. The personal fouls started to lessen after the Arizona and Arizona State games, but the issue reared its ugly head again in the Pac-12 Championship game against Oregon.

During USC's contest against the Ducks, the Trojans went 9-98 on penalties, which ultimately contributed to their only loss of the 2020 season.

#3. Red Zone Defense

Lastly, the Trojans can stiffen up and get better in the red zone. In 2020, USC allowed opponents to score on 15-out-of-16 drives in the red zone, with 11 of the scores being touchdowns. On the bright side, that means the Trojans didn’t allow teams to run plays within 20 yards of the end zone that often.

But unfortunately when they did, the USC defenders allowed the opposing offense to get points 94% of the time. Frequently, Orlando’s scheme would lack aggression when protecting the goal line, by trying to just hold offenses to field goal attempts. Due to this, the defense wasn’t able to force turnovers deep in their territory, nor were they able to force the offenses to get behind the sticks due to penalties and sacks.

You may also like:

[National Signing Day Countdown Raesjon Davis To Announce On Feb. 3]

[Will USC sign Raesjon Davis?]

[GSE Worldwide Signs Amon-Ra St. Brown]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Austin Grad on Twitter: @AustGrad

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.