National Signing Day Countdown LB Raesjon Davis To Announce On February 3

Raesjon Davis is one top ranked [2021] recruit still on the market and he plans to make his college decision final on National Signing Day this week.

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker is set to make his announcement on Wednesday, February 3, as part of the 247Sports National Signing Day Show. Davis time slot is 11:30 a.m. [EST] and 8:30 a.m. [PST]. He plans to announce his future college on a national stage during a LIVE broadcast on CBS Sports HQ.

Davis final five includes LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Vanderbilt. However, Sports Illustrated recruiting analysts [John Garcia Jr.] seems to think that the competition comes down to USC and Ohio State.

Just recently, the California native took a visit to Columbus and tweeted, "we had a great time in Columbus, might be back soon."

Although Davis went and explored all that Ryan Day has to offer, several recruiting analysts believe that USC could be the final landing spot for the Southern California native.

Davis was asked in an interview with [247Sports] why he likes USC and he said, "I'm close with the coaching staff and I think they're going in the right direction."

"Growing up, I was a big USC fan, my whole family was and I know they would be happy to see me stay close to home and play for USC. I like what I've seen from them this past season. They lost that last game to Oregon but before that, they winning games and having fun doing it.

I know I could play early there, the coaches told me I would have a great shot to compete for a starting spot and I think I fit in well with the defense and what they're doing. Coach Orlando, coach Hutchings and of course coach Helton are great guys and I have a strong comfort level at USC." [247Sports]

The Trojans have had great traction over the past few months in gaining the commitment of No.1 recruit DE Korey Foreman and CB Ceyair Wright. They also brought in two elite QB's as part of their 2021 class in Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart. Perhaps landing Davis could be the missing piece of the puzzle the Trojans are looking for.

-----

You may also like:

[GSE Worldwide Signs Amon-Ra St. Brown]

[USC Hires New TE Coach]

[Details On Nelson Agholor's Outburst]

[Marlon Tuipulotu Goes Beast Mode]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.