Insider Predicts USC Will Ramp Up Recruiting BIG TIME in June

The NCAA dead period will officially end on June 1, and analysts all around the country and projecting a very busy spring/summer.

After 15-months, recruits and prospects will officially and unofficially be allowed to visit campuses again in the traditional sense, while power programs will be allowed to host recruiting camps on campus.

Although USC has gotten off to a 'slow' start on the recruiting trail, don't expect this trend to continue much longer.

Here is what you can expect to see from USC over the next couple of months. John Garcia Jr. of SI All American writes:

"There is plenty to sort out for Clay Helton's staff. [Gavin] Sawchuk will kick off his visit slate at USC next weekend in what could be the most star-studded group to kick off any program's weekend visit slate. [Jeremiah] Alexander is on the list as are elite out-of-state offensive prospects Devon Campbell (offensive line) and Shazz Preston (wide receiver).

USC is a national program but doesn't hold any commitments east of Texas to date, a fact that much change should another top 10 class be in order. Southeastern prospects Earl Little, [Kojo] Antwi and Addison Nichols are among those scheduled to be in Los Angeles later in June. The Trojans splash in Florida and Georgia just about every cycle, so landing one of those national battles would continue the trend. If it competes for top Peach State pass rusher Mykel Williams, who is viewed as a Georgia lean, it could have an early 2000's USC feel from a national recruiting scale."

The Trojans currently hold five verbal commitments for the 2022 class which includes, CB Domani Jackson, CB Fabian Ross, TE Keyan Burnett, QB Devin Brown, and ILB Ty Kana.

