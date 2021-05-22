LOOK: USC's Jay Tufele Signs Contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

Tufele becomes the fourth 2021 rookie to make it official with Jacksonville.

It's official, former USC Trojan Jay Tufele has signed his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars posted a video of Tufele at TIAA Bank Field just moments after he signed his rookie deal.

The former USC defensive tackle was selected by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He is the fourth Jaguar draftee to sign his rookie contract as of Friday, May 21.

According to APNews, "Tufele was due to get a a four-year deal worth about $4.3 million. The contract includes a signing bonus around $825,700. He will count roughly $866,400 against the salary cap in 2021."

Tufele currently sits a 6-feet-3, 305 pounds. He played two seasons with the USC Trojans and opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Family members of his contracted COVID-19, including his older sister who was hospitalized before making a full recovery.

Tufele appeared in 12 games in 2018 and started in 13 games in 2019. He finished his career with 65 tackles, including 11 for loss, and 6.5 career sacks.

Do you think Jay Tufele will succeed in Jacksonville? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

