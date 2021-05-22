Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

LOOK: USC's Jay Tufele Signs Contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

Tufele becomes the fourth 2021 rookie to make it official with Jacksonville.
Author:
Publish date:

It's official, former USC Trojan Jay Tufele has signed his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

The Jaguars posted a video of Tufele at TIAA Bank Field just moments after he signed his rookie deal. 

The former USC defensive tackle was selected by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He is the fourth Jaguar draftee to sign his rookie contract as of Friday, May 21.

According to APNews, "Tufele was due to get a a four-year deal worth about $4.3 million. The contract includes a signing bonus around $825,700. He will count roughly $866,400 against the salary cap in 2021."

Tufele currently sits a 6-feet-3, 305 pounds. He played two seasons with the USC Trojans and opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Family members of his contracted COVID-19, including his older sister who was hospitalized before making a full recovery.

Tufele appeared in 12 games in 2018 and started in 13 games in 2019. He finished his career with 65 tackles, including 11 for loss, and 6.5 career sacks.

----

Do you think Jay Tufele will succeed in Jacksonville? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

----

You may also like:

[READ: Sam Darnold Rated One of Five Worst Starting QB's]

[READ: Two Former USC Trojans Will Face Off NFL WEEK ONE]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

USATSI_14342122
Football

LOOK: USC's Jay Tufele Signs Contract with Jacksonville Jaguars

USATSI_15853705
Football

Report Labels Former USC QB Sam Darnold One of Five Worst Starting Quarterbacks

USATSI_10392606
Recruiting

22' RB De'Anthony Gaston Announces Top Five Schools

USATSI_15277639
Football

Two Former USC Trojans to Face-Off in Their NFL Debut

USATSI_15333213
Football

Former USC RB Markese Stepp Could Have Breakout 2021 Season if Injuries Subside

Screen Shot 2021-05-16 at 9.00.43 PM
Football

Indiana Sends Warm Welcome to Former USC RB Stephen Carr

_DSC3066
Recruiting

Recruiting: Can USC Swipe 2022 Clemson Prospect Jaren Kanak?

USATSI_15333223
Football

USC Trails Behind Alabama for Most No. 1 AP Poll Rankings