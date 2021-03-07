Did USC Just Offer The Next Korey Foreman?

The Trojans are wasting no time offering top 2023 defensive prospect.

On Friday USC offered No.1 overall 2023 prospect in Milton, Georgia strong-side defensive end, Lebbeus Overton.

Overton took to Twitter to celebrate the news publicly writing, "Blessed to receive an off from the University of Southern California Go Trojans!!!"

The Georgia native is 6-foot-5, and 250-pounds. He currently ranks as the No. 1 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive end per 247Sports.

USC has seen momentum over the past couple of months, landing elite prospects in No.1 DE Korey Foreman [per 247Sports] and top ranked CB Ceyair Wright.

Overton's ranking equates to the same as Korey Foremans' who ranked No.1 overall in the 2021 class. This makes us question, is Overton the next Korey Foreman?

Overton has a plethora of offers from universities all around the country, despite his young age. Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi and now USC are just a few programs interested in landing this top prospect.

This past season Overton played defensive end, defensive tackle and tight end. He tallied three receptions for 37 yards on offense and had 70 total tackles, 21.5 sacks and six forced fumbles on defense [2020].

Clay Helton continues to go after elite talent all around the country, but the question remains will the Trojans be able to steal this southern prospect away from SEC schools?

Only time will tell.

