Report Reveals Ex-USC Star Is On "Borrowed Time" With NFL Team

The offseason is here and the clock is ticking. When will the Jets decide the fait of former USC quarterback Sam Darnold?

One of the biggest names floating around this offseason is Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold, the California native spent three seasons [2015-2017] at USC under Clay Helton and led the men of Troy to the Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl in 2017.

During his collegiate career he played in 27 games, had 549 completions on 846 attempts, 7,229 passing yards, 57 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Darnold was drafted to the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft, but since he arrived in New York he has failed to find his rhythm and garner success.

This past [2020] season was no exception, in Darnold’s third year with the Jets the California native finished with a completion percentage of 57.6% to go along with 2,208 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Sam Darnold - QB - NY Jets

As the Jets begin to rebuild under new head coach Robert Saleh, the question remains will General Manager Joe Douglas trade Darnold for another QB in the free agent market?

Douglas mentioned on Wednesday, in a press conference with the media that the Jets franchise likes Darnold but isn't opposed to "answering calls".

"Our stance on Sam hasn't changed," said Douglas. "As it pertains to Sam, like I said, Sam, we think, is a dynamic player in this league with unbelievable talent who really has a chance to really hit his outstanding potential moving forward. But, like I said earlier, if calls are made, I will answer 'em."

Many are in the same camp as Douglas when it comes to Darnold. Not fully shutting the door, but keeping all possibilities out on the table.

However, NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks believes, that the Jets only have "one path forward" when it comes to their former first round pick.

"With all of that in mind, it's hard to justify the Jets not taking a quarterback at No. 2. So, yeah, it seems like Darnold's on borrowed time in the Big Apple, and understandably so. Sure, he has been dealt a bad hand, with lackluster surrounding talent and underwhelming coaching. But elite quarterback play can overcome, or at least show promising signs of future upside."

"Darnold has been disappointing, with a sub-60 career completion percentage, nearly as many interceptions (39) as touchdown passes (45) and an unacceptably low passer rating (78.6). He just hasn't shown enough to warrant extended loyalty from the franchise, especially when his fifth-year option for the 2022 season would cost New York something in the neighborhood of $25 million."

Brooks went on to say, "That's why I agree with Douglas' willingness to entertain offers for the 23-year-old ahead of the 2021 draft."

-----

-----

