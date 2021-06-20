Breaking: Penn State Target Commits to USC

On Sunday, four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould, announced his commitment to USC.

Gould attends Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, NJ and is a top ranked cornerback in the 2022 class. Despite having 38 offers total, his final two choices came down to Penn State and USC.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound corner took an official visit to USC on June 4, and Penn State on June 11, but ultimately was more impressed by what the Trojans could offer.

"It was just going out there in person, everything is different in person, just really seeing and getting to interact with defensive backs coach Donte (Williams) and the players, and I built a good relationship with Domani Jackson as well," said Gould according to 247Sports.

"I really felt like it was a good place for me, good opportunity to grow as a football player and a person. It gives you opportunities outside of football, and on the field as well. I felt like it was the place for me."

Gould is the No. 2 overall player in New Jersey and No. 18 ranked cornerback nationally. He is the eighth player to verbally commit to USC for the 2022 class.

"Going out there will be great for me to get that experience, meeting different people. Everything about it, just marketing. Everything about college and Los Angeles is really positive for me." said Gould per 247Sports.

"Definitely, the football side, as far as the defensive side, they are really on the come-up. They hired some great coaches that are going to do a good job there."

