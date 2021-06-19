23' OL TJ Shanahan Recaps USC Visit

TJ Shanahan is one of the most interesting prospects in the 2023 class.

Shanahan, the No. 3 ranked offensive lineman [247Sports], took his official visit to USC on June 10. He currently has 37 offers on the table, but the Trojans remains of high on the list. Other big-time programs that are on Shanahan's radar are Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Florida among others.

AllTrojans caught up with Shanahan after his visit to Southern California, and the Florida prospect said he was impressed by what the Trojans had to offer.

“I have a lot of family ties out there. It feels good because the west coast does not recruit as heavily on the east coast. To have offers like USC and Oregon is incredible.”

USC hired new offensive line coach, Clay McGuire who began his tenure with the Trojans this spring. Although McGuire’s relationship with Shanahan is still relatively new, there has been nothing but positive conversations between the two.

“It was good to finally meet him face to face. I can tell he's a good coach and he's really pushing development for me" said the Florida native.

"I am very big on that, because I know the development from college to the NFL is critical." The four star recruit went on to say, “I want a great relationship with the offensive line coach. At the end of the day that’s who I am spending 95% of my time with.”

Shanahan has a large frame at 6’4” and 300-pounds, and is a duel athlete at Timber Creek High School. His mix of size and athleticism could be a versatile addition for the Trojans in the coming years.

----

You may also like:

[USC Athletics Partners With Altius Sports Partners]

[LOOK: Amon-Ra St. Brown Signs Rookie Deal With Lions]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com