Jaeden Gould 22' USC Prospect Announces Commitment Date

2022 cornerback Jaeden Gould, will announce his commitment on social media Sunday, June 20.

Gould is a New Jersey native who attends Bergen Catholic High School. He is a four-star recruit ranked No. 130 nationally and the No.1 cornerback in New Jersey per 247sports.

Over the past few weeks, Gould paid visits to USC and Penn State. Despite having 38 offers from programs all around the country, Gould has narrowed it down to the Trojans and Nittany Lions.

According to 247Sports, Gould was impressed by his visit to Southern California.

"I definitely had high expectations going out there and the visit really just blew me away," said Gould. "The city, the coaches, the players; it was really great. I had a great time and my family did as well."

The New Jersey product released his initial top six schools in late February, which included Michigan, Clemson, Penn State, Rutgers and Notre Dame. Prior to this he was entertaining Texas, Florida, Nebraska, Boston College, Kentucky, Tennessee and Minnesota which all fell in his Top 12.

If Gould commits to USC, he would join two other 22' cornerbacks Mater Dei HS [Santa Ana, Calif.] Domani Jackson and Bishop Gorman HS [Las Vegas, NV] Fabian Ross.

The Trojans recently gained the commitment of five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams from Hardaway HS [Columbus, GA] which marked the seventh player to commit to the program for the 2022 class.

