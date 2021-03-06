USC Coach Has Epic Reaction To Highly Coveted Recruit's Commitment

"#TakeBackTheWest" those are the words of USC cornerback coach Donte Williams following USC landing the verbal commitment from 2022 tight end Keyan Burnett.

Keyan Burnett, a Southern California prospect, from Servite HS in Anaheim, California took to social media to announce his commitment to USC on Friday evening.

Burnett wrote, "Thoughts become things. I’m humbled by all of the offers and opportunities to play college football and earn my degree. I’m truly grateful to every coach and school that has recruited me. I’m committed to the University of Southern California to pursue my academic/athletic career"

The 6'5", 215-pound tight end will be keeping his athletic abilities local, after narrowing down his options to Arizona, Arizona State and USC.

The California native is the sixth member to join USC's 2022 recruiting class. Burnett's commitment follows Mater Dei HS cornerback Domani Jackson, who committed to the Trojans in January, 2021. Both of these players are top-15 prospects and highly coveted recruits.

Burnett has the frame to be a strong blocker on the offensive side of the ball for USC down the line. Combine his pass-catching skills, and boom - he is a duel threat to any defense. His physicality and speed is what allowed him to make 23 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns during his sophomore season at JSerra Catholic High School before transferring to Servite [per MaxPreps].

The addition of Burnett is undoubtedly a huge win for the Trojans going forward. After finishing the 2021 recruiting cycle with a No.8 national ranking [per ESPN], USC is trending in the right direction to once again to finish with a top ten class next cycle.

