Report Reveals Why USC Draft Prospect Covets Landing in Green Bay

Junior USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown appeared on a NFL Network broadcast to discuss his hopes for pro-day and his potential future in the NFL.

In a detailed discussion with NFL Network analyst Andrew Sicilano, St. Brown said that he hopes to run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and bench 225 pounds come pro-day.

"Back at USC my sophomore year I hit 225 for 23 times, so my goal is at least 25 on my pro day" said the California native.

The NFL Scouting Combine will look different this year due to COVID-19. Instead of the combine being held in Indianapolis, like years past, NFL scouts will conduct evaluations during each schools pro-day.

NFL evaluators will have plenty to keep their eyes on at USC, as St. Brown is one of seven Trojans to receive combine invitations.

[READ: Report Reveals Which USC Trojans Received Invites To NFL Combine]

St. Brown displayed his excellent pass catching abilities during USC's 2020 season finishing the year with 41 receptions, 478 yards, and seven touchdowns. He brings versatility to the table with his ability to play on both on the outside and inside the slot. To highlight another strength, he is also a killer blocker.

The former USC wideout attributed his strong blocking game to USC wide receiver coach Keary Colbert, who was a former USC Trojan himself, and played in the NFL.

"We call ourselves WRU. Coach Keary Colbert, he played in the league and one thing he taught us while I was there at USC is blocking is very serious. If you can't block right now then you won't be able to play at the next level."

St. Brown went onto say, "So being able to block is something we took very serious in our room, and obviously with Michael Pittman, guys that we had come through our room, it's kind of embedded in us."

Amon-Ra's brother Equanimeous St. Brown currently plays in the league, and he catches passes from one of the most famous QB's in the NFL - Aaron Rodgers.

Equanimeous played college football at Notre Dame and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Could Amon-Ra see himself catching passes from Aaron Rodgers and playing alongside his brother in the near future?

While appearing on the NFL Networks he said, "I would love to play with my brother [in Green Bay]. Obviously me being three years younger than him I never got a chance to play with him. He was always three years older than me, so when I was a freshman he was senior. So finally being at that age when you are in your 20's, I'm old enough to play with him, [and] the speed is the same now. To be able to play with my brother would be awesome."

