Breaking: No.1 Recruit Korey Foreman Commits To USC

Breaking News: Top recruit Korey Foreman is headed to USC. The No.1 recruit made his announcement on Saturday, January 2nd during the All-American Bowl on NBC. Although the 2021 All-American Bowl was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Foreman still wanted to showcase his decision-making moment on a national stage.

Foreman signed with the Trojans on the early signing date of December 16th, but kept his decision quiet until today. Landing the Calif. native is huge for the Trojans, and raises Clay Helton's recruiting rating significantly.

Sports Illustrated Director of Recruiting John Garcia, Jr. told SI AllTrojans. "This it would answer a lot of questions about the trajectory of [USC's] program, the ability to win national recruiting battles and more for Clay Helton."

Foreman has been one of the most intriguing recruits to track in the 2021 class. He originally committed to the Clemson Tigers back in January of 2020, but later de-committed in April. Foreman had offers from all around the country but narrowed it down to USC, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Arizona State.

So what is USC getting in No.1 recruit Korey Foreman? SI All American writes,

Frame: Long and muscular on a well-distributed frame. Some room to add mass dependent on position.

Athleticism: Elite lateral quickness and has a bounce to his first step that lets him get inside or outside of his blocker with relative ease. He's so strong that when he uses his hands to separate himself from a lineman, he's usually throwing the lineman to the ground, or at the very least, several feet away from him. Long strider who can hold up in space, running well relative to size.

Instincts: Comes off of the football with good lean and leverage. Strong motor and makes a lot of secondary plays as he chases down ball carriers laterally. Has a nose for the ball and attacks with controlled approach. Swift enough to dip in and out of holes versus minimal contact in the wash.

Polish: Technician on the defensive line. One of the aspects of his game that shows so prominently is his ability to stand up his blocker, read the play, and quickly disengage. Most comfortable at defensive end, but he can be seen at tackle and as a stand up outside linebacker depending on scheme. Effective wide on the line, coming out of four-point stance, too, with strong power and hands attacking regardless of alignment.

Bottom Line: Foreman has the profile, athleticism and polish of a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick along the defensive front. He is a three-down performer who fits multiple defensive schemes at multiple positions, with the chance to be elite at any one of them. His presence should command double teams for the rest of his football career.

The addition of Korey Foreman is a testament to just how effective of a recruiter Donte Williams is. Foreman will likely be an immediate impact player for Todd Orlando's defense next season.

[Breaking: USC Lands No.6 Cornerback Ceyair Wright]

[READ: LIVE All-American Bowl: Declaration Day News Updates]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.