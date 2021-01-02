USC Lands No.6 Cornerback Ceyair Wright

The USC Trojans have landed No.6 cornerback in the nation, Ceyair Wright out of Los Angeles, California. Wright made his announcement at the All-American Bowl on NBC.

Although Wright signed with the Trojans on the early signing date of December 16th, he kept his decision quiet until today. Landing Wright is huge for the Trojans, especially with the loss of junior cornerback Olaijah Griffin to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wright is No.6 corner in the nation and No.8 in the state of California. The Loyola High School athlete cited that pursuing an acting career in Los Angeles was a factor in his decision to choose the Trojans. Wright is already on his way, and will star in Space Jam 2 alongside NBA star Lebron James.

Wright had offers from many schools including ASU, Oregon, Stanford, USC, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma. However, USC, Arizona State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon became the final contenders for the California corner.

So what is USC getting in a player like Ceyair Wright?

Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. believes that Wright will be a solid addition to the Trojans secondary.

"He’s a long and rangy defensive back with cover corner athleticism and some ball skills. Of course we didn’t get a fresh look at him given his status as a Californian this fall, but his body of work at a premium position makes him a strong get for USC’s defense. There’s no doubt the 2021 secondary will be youth-filled and prospects like Wright have a chance to make a splash soon after arriving in LA." (John Garcia Jr.)

To add, here is Sports Illustrated All American's evaluation of Wright.

Frame: Ideal size for man-to-man with length. Plenty of room to add weight in the upper and lower body.

Athleticism: Born to play defensive back. As all can see through his 30-plus offers, Wright’s naturally bendy hips and change of direction are as good as it gets at the high school level. The type of athlete strength coaches drools over. Ran in the 10.9’s in the 100m (track).

Instincts: Disciplined in his reads and always has eyes in the right spot. He shines on the football field by making opposing receivers non-factors. Tip drill veteran who attacks the ball in the air. Turnover hungry.

Polish: Projects as a rangy wide-side cover corner. Hips and closing speed to excel in both press coverage and off-ball. Very disciplined bump-and-run footwork. Run support ability a bit of an unknown at this point.

Bottom Line: Give Wright a year on special teams (kickoff, gunner, returner) and by the following season, he’ll be a staple in the secondary wherever he chooses to go to school. Will benefit greatly from a D1 strength program. Fast enough to be worth trying to turn into kick/punt return threat at the next level.

