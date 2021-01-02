FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

LIVE All-American Bowl: Declaration Day News Updates

The All-American Bowl will air on NBC at 12:00pm PST / 3:00 pm EST.
Author:
Publish date:

Although the 2021 All-American Bowl was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a handful of recruits will still showcase their decision-making moments on a national stage. Follow along here on SI AllTrojans for LIVE All-American Bowl: Declaration Day Updates. 

*All updates are in pacific standard time*

12:15 PM: Tristan Leigh commits to the University of Clemson. 

[READ: How To Watch: No.1 Recruit Korey Foreman College Commitment]

12:24 PM: Wynden Ho'Ohuli top inside linebacker from Mililani, Hawaii is headed to Lincoln, Nebraska. 

12:29 PM: Clemson University welcomes Tristan Leigh to the Tiger family. 

12:34 PM: 5-star LB Terrence Lewis commits to the University of Maryland. 

"I always get homesick but this is business you feel me?" said Lewis when asked about how he felt leaving home. 

12:41 PM: The Terps welcome Terrence Lewis to the Maryland family.

12:56 PM: Three-star OL Armon Bethea commits to Arizona State.

"I like Arizona State they have been consistent with me...the NFL pipeline is impressive" said Bethea about ASU's program.

1:05 PM: Los Angeles native, Ceyair Wright commits to the University of Southern California. The Trojans land the No.6 cornerback in the nation. 

Wright said he wanted to stay in Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. 

1:09 PM: USC Defensive Line coach Vic So'oto tweets Wright, "LETSSSS GOOOOOO!!!!!"

1:16 PM: DE Deonte Anderson commits to Mississippi State. Anderson is the No.26 defensive end in the country. 

1:25 PM: Four-star DE Elijah Jeudy commits to Texas A&M. Jeudy will be making the move from Philadelphia, PA.

Screen Shot 2021-01-02 at 1.20.08 PM
Recruiting

LIVE All-American Bowl: Declaration Day News Updates

Screen Shot 2020-11-26 at 10.59.54 AM
Recruiting

How To Watch: No.1 Recruit Korey Foreman College Commitment

USATSI_15308058
Football

Breaking: Top USC WR Enters NFL Draft

Sarkisian_From_USC_to_Alabama-5fef8818c2408839011c9035_Jan_01_2021_20_44_57
Football

Breaking: Former Pac-12 Coach Steve Sarkisian Expected To Be Hired By Texas

Screen Shot 2020-12-05 at 12.35.25 PM
Football

Breaking: USC Parts Ways With Two Staff Members

Screen Shot 2021-01-01 at 4.43.17 PM
Football

DT Marlon Tuipulotu Declares For NFL Draft

Sarkisian_From_USC_to_Alabama-5fef8818c2408839011c9035_Jan_01_2021_20_44_57
Football

Sarkisian’s Path to the Rose Bowl: From USC to Alabama

USATSI_13612192
Football

USC Cornerback Declares For NFL Draft

Screen Shot 2020-12-04 at 4.41.35 PM
Basketball

USC Hoops: Evan Mobley And Trojans Offense Struggle In Loss To Colorado