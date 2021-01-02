LIVE All-American Bowl: Declaration Day News Updates

The All-American Bowl will air on NBC at 12:00pm PST / 3:00 pm EST.

Although the 2021 All-American Bowl was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a handful of recruits will still showcase their decision-making moments on a national stage. Follow along here on SI AllTrojans for LIVE All-American Bowl: Declaration Day Updates.

*All updates are in pacific standard time*

12:15 PM: Tristan Leigh commits to the University of Clemson.

12:24 PM: Wynden Ho'Ohuli top inside linebacker from Mililani, Hawaii is headed to Lincoln, Nebraska.

12:29 PM: Clemson University welcomes Tristan Leigh to the Tiger family.

12:34 PM: 5-star LB Terrence Lewis commits to the University of Maryland.

"I always get homesick but this is business you feel me?" said Lewis when asked about how he felt leaving home.

12:41 PM: The Terps welcome Terrence Lewis to the Maryland family.

12:56 PM: Three-star OL Armon Bethea commits to Arizona State.

"I like Arizona State they have been consistent with me...the NFL pipeline is impressive" said Bethea about ASU's program.

1:05 PM: Los Angeles native, Ceyair Wright commits to the University of Southern California. The Trojans land the No.6 cornerback in the nation.

Wright said he wanted to stay in Los Angeles to pursue his acting career.

1:09 PM: USC Defensive Line coach Vic So'oto tweets Wright, "LETSSSS GOOOOOO!!!!!"

1:16 PM: DE Deonte Anderson commits to Mississippi State. Anderson is the No.26 defensive end in the country.

1:25 PM: Four-star DE Elijah Jeudy commits to Texas A&M. Jeudy will be making the move from Philadelphia, PA.