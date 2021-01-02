How To Watch: No.1 Recruit Korey Foreman College Commitment

The wait is finally over, today five star recruit Korey Foreman will announce his college decision at the All-American Bowl on Saturday, January 2nd. Foreman is the No.1 recruit in the nation per 274Sports. The Corona (Calif.) native is a top target for the Trojans 2021 recruiting class. He has offers from programs all around the country, but the top contenders are Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Arizona State and USC.

Recently speculation has pinned USC as the final destination for the No.1 recruit. Sports Illustrated Director of Recruiting John Garcia, Jr. tells AllTrojans, "The buzz surrounding where he put pen to paper has shifted considerably over the last month, as one may have expected. The former Clemson pledge went back to Death Valley late in the season to bring the biggest buzz to the non Pac-12 options on the list but since that point it has been carried with Arizona State and hometown USC, the original favorite for his services."

Although the 2021 All-American Bowl was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a handful of recruits will still showcase their decision-making moments on a national stage. Here is how to watch:

Date: Saturday, January 2nd, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM EST

Network: NBC

Hosts: The All-American Bowl: Declaration Day will be hosted by hosted by NBC Sports’ Paul Burmeister, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, and reporter, former Notre Dame wide receiver and 2013 All-American Bowl alumnus Corey Robinson.

[READ: Odds Top Recruit Korey Foreman Commits To USC]

[READ: Top USC WR Declares For NFL Draft]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.