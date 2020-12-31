Odds Top Recruit Korey Foreman Commits to USC

Top recruit and five star defensive lineman Korey Foreman will be making his commitment announcement on Saturday, January 2nd.

The nation's No.1 recruit and five star defensive lineman, Korey Foreman, will be announcing his college commitment during the All American Bowl: Declaration Day at 3:00 pm ET on Saturday, January 2nd.

And that school could very well be USC.

On December 14th, Foreman sent a tweet saying that he had made his commitment decision and signed a letter of intent. However, football fans remained on the edge of their seats as the Centennial High School star announced he would not formally verbalize his decision until January, 2nd.

Foreman, the Southern California native, had offers from USC, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Arizona State, and although he secretly signed with one of these schools two weeks ago; there is chatter hinting that he will stay close to home and become a Trojan.

Sports Illustrated Director of Recruiting John Garcia, Jr. told SI AllTrojans "Foreman has been one of the most intriguing recruits to track in the 2021 class" John Garcia, Jr.

"The buzz surrounding where he put pen to paper has shifted considerably over the last month, as one may have expected. The former Clemson pledge went back to Death Valley late in the season to bring the biggest buzz to the non Pac-12 options on the list but since that point it has been carried with Arizona State and hometown USC, the original favorite for his services."

Foreman, the Centennial High School student intended on playing high school football this fall, however when CIF postponed the fall season due to COVID-19, Foreman sought out alternative options. He joined forces with Winner Circle Athletics (WCA) to maintain his training despite a canceled California football season.

Like everything else in 2020, Foreman's path to commitment has been unique and unexpected. Despite having many offers, SI Recruiting Experts predict that Foreman's odds of landing at USC are high. If Foreman does side with the Trojans, "it would answer a lot of questions about the trajectory of the program, the ability to win national recruiting battles and more for Clay Helton." said John Garcia, Jr.

Foreman will officially make his announcement at The All American Bowl: Declaration Day special, which will be aired on January, 2nd, at 3:00 pm ET on NBC.

