Does USC remain in the race for ELITE 2022 Arizona WR?

USC could still be in the race to land 2022 Chandler [AZ.] wide receiver Kyion Grayes II, but the Ohio State Buckeyes seem to be the all around favorite. AllTrojans caught up with Grayes at a Battle 7x7 tournament on Saturday to discuss the Arizona natives recruitment.

"Right now I would have to say Ohio State is in the lead." said Grayes. But don't entirely count out the Trojans. "USC [is] obviously a big school for me, knowing my background [and] where my family is from, it is kind of crazy. I actually have a big interest in USC I would like to look into it a bit more."

USC's wide receiver coach Keary Colbert officially offered Grayes on Feb. 9 of 2021. Grayes took to Twitter to make the announcement and express his gratitude over the opportunity.

The Trojans have historically been known as WRU, producing great talent year after year. This year USC has two wide receivers entering the 2021 NFL Draft in Amon Ra St.Brown and Tyler Vaughns. AllTrojans asked Grayes why USC is an attractable choice for so many wide receiver recruits and Grayes said, "the talent that the receiver coach has been able to produce within the school, the product shows everything. Being able to go in and probably become one of those guys or even better is a crazy thing to think about." [Grayes]

The 6'1", 170-pound athlete was originally committed to the Arizona Wildcats, but withdrew his commitment after former head coach Kevin Sumlin was dismissed. Arizona still remains in the race according to Grayes, but other Pac-12 schools like Arizona State and Oregon are still campaigning for the dynamic wideout as well.

