Look: USC football commit Zachariah Branch is impossible to tackle

Branch is the No. 1 wide receiver in the country and Caleb Williams will be throwing to him next season

If you thought USC was loaded at wide receiver now, just wait until 2023.

Bishop Gorman senior Zachariah Branch, the top high school receiver in the country, is coming to the Memorial Coliseum next season. And he's bringing electric play-making ability with him. 

Branch is a key piece of Lincoln Riley's recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 14 in the country. Branch caught two touchdown passes in Bishop Gorman's 75-0 win over Foothill, and the first one was electric. 

