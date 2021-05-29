Michigan Commit Will Johnson Plans Official Visit to USC

Domani Jackson and Will Johnson might be a package deal after all

Two of the top 2022 cornerback prospects might find themselves in Southern California.

Back in January, Domani Jackson (CB) committed to USC not long after claiming that he and Will Johnson (CB) were a 'package deal'.

In February, Johnson committed to Michigan, which raised some eyebrows, as Jackson had convinced many that Johnson would follow in his footsteps and head to Los Angeles.

Though Johnson is committed to Michigan, he has planned an official visit to USC for June 15. Three days before his planned official visit to Michigan.

Johnson took a self-guided unofficial visit to USC back in January, but after committing to Michigan a month later, most thought USC was no longer on the table.

247Sports has Johnson rated as a five-star cornerback and arguably one of the top corners of the 2022 recruiting class.

The 6'3", 190-pound defensive star committed to the hometown favorite over Ohio State and USC; however, the newly planned visit to SoCal has people wondering if the 'package deal' of Johnson and Jackson is back in the works.

Will Johnson, Cornerback

With the NCAA Dead Period ending on Tuesday, many student-athletes are planning unofficial and official visits to schools. Prepare to see more movement within the 2022 cycle, as prospects embark on the most critical part of the recruiting process this June.

