USC Staff Member Adds Associate Head Coach Title

The news was announced by USC Athletics on December 31st, 2020.

One of USC's newest coaches Donte Williams has been promoted adding Associate Head Coach to his title. USC Athletics announced the news on December 31st.

“This promotion reflects the immediate impact that Donte has made and the respect he has earned since joining our program,” said USC Head Coach Clay Helton.

“We have seen that impact both with the improved performance of the players he has coached and in his recruiting accomplishments. With this expanded role, he will further his growth as a coach and will be able to make a continued impact in all areas of our program.” (Helton)

Williams received support on Twitter from Trojan fans, USC staff and recruits.

2021 RB commit Prophet Brown called Williams "The Goat"

USC Director of High School Relations Armond Hawkins and brother of former USC DB Chris Hawkins said "My Guy"

Williams has been a serious asset for USC since he joined the program back in February of 2020. This season USC’s pass defense allowed 216.3 yards per game, its fewest since 2013. To add, the former Oregon coach is currently ranked No.2 in the Pac-12 and No.15 nationally by 247Sports for recruiting. Williams was a key part in USC landing 20 '2021' athletes on early signing day, some which were top ranked recruits.

Four star OLB and 2021 commit Julien Simon even told AllTrojans that Williams played a key role in his commitment to USC.

"Him as a person he is cool man. Our relationship started when he was at Oregon it didn't start when he got to USC. He was recruiting me at Oregon, I knew him, I knew the type of person he was. We already had a good relationship right off the bat. Just him going to USC, kinda built a better opportunity for myself, and I thought it was going to be a good fit, because he is there for me and I know he is there for me and just that personal relationship I have with him it was big in the recruiting process." (Simon)

To add, Williams has spent a great deal of time continuing to develop sophomore cornerback Chris Steele and junior Olaijah Griffin. Steele earned 2020 All-Pac-12 second team honors this year. He also had 26 tackles, four deflections and an interception on the season.

Griffin, earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention and was ranked as the Pac-12’s No. 3 cornerback by Pro Football Focus after ending 2020 with 22 tackles, four deflections and a pick on the season.

