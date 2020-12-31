Wisconsin Wide Receiver Tweets USC Running Back To Jump Ship

One Wisconsin Badger is already trying to recruit the 6'0", 235 pound tailback to Madison, just days after the USC RB entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

After the news broke over redshirt sophomore running back Markese Stepp entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, speculation began pinning Wisconsin as a possible destination for Stepp next season.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin Badger WR Markus Allen took to Twitter to encourage the USC RB to jump ship. Allen wrote, "Hey @markese_stepp come be a badger..."

If Stepp is looking for a program that values a run game, Wisconsin could be a solid choice. Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, led the Badgers to finish 2020 with 1,108 yards passing, 1,030 yards rushing, and 1,123 yards receiving.

A much more balanced offense than USC's heavy passing game. The Trojans ended their 2020 season with 1,916 yards passing, 584 yards rushing and 1,916 yards receiving. Yes, USC played one less game than Wisconsin this year, but the Badgers pass/rush ratio is more stabilized than Graham Harrell's offense.

The question remains, if Stepp were to make the move to Madison would he get into the rotation immediately? Wisconsin currently has five running backs on their roster. Freshman, Jalen Berger, sophomore Nakia Watson, sophomore Isaac Guerendo, redshirt freshman Julius Davis, and senior Garrett Groshek.

Freshman Jalen Berger led the group with 45 carries and 267 yards on the season. Groshek followed with 54 carries and 259 yards. Although Groshek is a senior, it's still unclear if he will try for the NFL or return for the NCAA's extended year of eligibility.

If one things for certain it is that Markese Stepp will bring his powerful run game to any NCAA program. Stepp finished as the No.3 rusher with 45 carries and 165 yards for the Trojans. The 6'0", 235 pound tailback can be explosive and run through defenders when needed.

[READ: Talanoa Hufanga Declares For NFL Draft]

[READ: Craig Naivar Tweets Heartfelt Message Following Talanoa Hufanga's NFL News]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.