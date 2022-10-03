Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, raves about USC Trojans visit

St. John Bosco safety Peyton Woodyard was part of USC's massive recruiting weekend, which culminated in the Trojans' 42-25 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night.

SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec caught up with Woodyard after the visit and he raved about his experience.

"I've been to USC many times... like I said, the atmosphere was just totally different," Woodyard said. "I love to see that. The coaches have been on me hard - coach Grinch and coach Riley. Coach Grinch being the defensive coordinator and safeties coach is a plus for me as well. Being able to talk to them multiple times a week, it's good to hear their voices and know that I'm a priority."

