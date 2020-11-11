RECRUITING UPDATE: QB Depth for USC in 2021

The USC Trojans might have a quarterback problem for their 2021 season. But it's not too bad of a problem to have. Four-star QB Jake Garcia (Loganville, GA) and SI99 QB Miller Moss (Los Angeles, CA) have both verbally committed to playing for the Trojans' in 2021 with the early signing date of December 16th. USC has offered a third scholarship to QB prospect, Jaxson Dart (Draper, UT), as of October 11th, but Dart has yet to make a commitment to any school.

Three QB's in the 2021 class means, a lot of talent, a lot of depth, and a lot of tough competition come next fall.

As of now, Kedon Slovis is expected to be USC's starting QB until he declares for the NFL draft. However, offering three talented [QB] playmakers for 2021 certainly makes things interesting.

Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst, John Garcia, Jr., says that Clay Helton and Graham Harrell will have plenty of options to choose from if all three prospects officially commit to USC in 2021.

“I think they’re all different – which is a good thing – that’s what you want, you want diversity in your quarterback room, especially once you lose a guy who theoretically is going to be one of the USC greats in Slovis” (Garcia, Jr.).

Although Jake Garcia and Miller Moss have verbally committed, nothing is official until the early signing date of December 16th, 2020.

