AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

RECRUITING UPDATE: QB Depth for USC in 2021

Kim Becker

The USC Trojans might have a quarterback problem for their 2021 season. But it's not too bad of a problem to have. Four-star QB Jake Garcia (Loganville, GA) and SI99 QB Miller Moss (Los Angeles, CA) have both verbally committed to playing for the Trojans'  in 2021 with the early signing date of December 16th. USC has offered a third scholarship to QB prospect, Jaxson Dart (Draper, UT), as of October 11th, but Dart has yet to make a commitment to any school. 

Three QB's in the 2021 class means, a lot of talent, a lot of depth, and a lot of tough competition come next fall.

As of now, Kedon Slovis is expected to be USC's starting QB until he declares for the NFL draft. However, offering three talented [QB] playmakers for 2021 certainly makes things interesting.

Sports Illustrated Recruiting Analyst, John Garcia, Jr., says that Clay Helton and Graham Harrell will have plenty of options to choose from if all three prospects officially commit to USC in 2021.

“I think they’re all different – which is a good thing – that’s what you want, you want diversity in your quarterback room, especially once you lose a guy who theoretically is going to be one of the USC greats in Slovis” (Garcia, Jr.).

Although Jake Garcia and Miller Moss have verbally committed, nothing is official until the early signing date of December 16th, 2020. 

[WATCH: 2021 QB Commit Miller Moss Talks USC]

[READ: How Will The Extended Dead Period Affect 2021 Recruiting?]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Todd Orlando Evaluates The Trojans' Secondary

Todd Orlando had his debut as defensive coordinator for the USC Trojans on Saturday.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Trojans' Fast Tempo Ranks No. 1 in College Football

The USC Trojans ran 95 offensive plays in their season opening victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

BriAmaranthus

Arizona At First Glance: Offensive Players USC Fans Need To Know

Here's look at three players on Arizona's offense that USC fans need to know

Claudette Montana Pattison

Game Week QB Preview: Kedon Slovis vs. Grant Gunnell

This week Kedon Slovis and the Trojans offense will face Grant Gunnell, Arizona's new starting sophomore quarterback from The Woodlands, TX. Here's a look at how these two QB's stack up in your weekly game week QB preview.

Claudette Montana Pattison

How (RB) Vavae Malepeai Feels About Fumbling In The RedZone

Despite his stellar career stats with the Trojans, Malepeai's 2020 debut was not exactly what fans were expecting.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Clay Helton Previews Arizona's Offense and Defense

Scouting Arizona's offense and defense has been "difficult" said Helton in a presser on Tuesday.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Mondays With Mora: Breaking Down USC's Defensive Strategy

Jim Mora Jr. ESPN analyst and CFB/NFL head coach breaks down the USC vs ASU game.

Claudette Montana Pattison

10 Things to Know: USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is setting records.

BriAmaranthus

Marlon Tuipulotu Named Pac-12 Football Player Of The Week

Marlon Tuipulotu is a defensive lineman for the USC Trojans.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

4SCsports

USC Trojans in the NFL WEEK NINE RECAP

A look into how your favorite USC Trojans preformed in week nine of NFL football.

AustinGrad