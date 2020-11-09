Like most things this year, the college football recruitment process for high school seniors has looked very different. The dead period for the 2021 recruits was originally extended through September 31st and then was re-extended through the end of 2020.

This means that no in person visits by coaches or recruiting staff can take place until at least 2021. Team practices, workouts, clinics or any other activities that have previously been done in person are also not allowed until the dead period is lifted.

Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr says, “what’s really crazy about it is that the early signing period is in December, so some of these kids are going to sign on the dotted line December 16, for a school that they have never stepped foot on campus at” (John Garcia, Jr.).

The hashtag #LiftTheDeadPeriod has been circulating on social media since mid-September, used by young athletes around the nation who are trying to get the NCAA to allow in person information and meetings to occur. The tagline that can be found on several of these social media posts is, “I believe in making an informed decision that will affect the rest of my life”.

As of now, the NCAA has not made any moves to suggest that the dead period will be lifted before the year is over. The early signing date of December 16th is slowly approaching, and with just a little over a month away, more and more recruits are having to accept the fact that they may have to choose the trajectory of their future based on intuition alone.

Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst Edwin Weathersby II says,"this could lead to more prospects opting to stay close to home since they are likely to be more familiar with that local coaching staff, that local university campus environment and culture. It's a scary time now and for many, and the natural thing to do when we are scared is to want to stay close to home, or as close to home as we can" (Edwin Weathersby, II).

Note: Any verbal commitments that have already been made by recruits will not become official until the early signing date of December 16th. Athletes that choose not to sign in the early period will then be able to sign on National Signing Day (February 3, 2021).

TO WATCH: Sports Illustrated recruiting experts breakdown the extended dead period click the video above.

