AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

How the Extended Dead Period Affects the 20201 Recruiting Class

Kim Becker

Like most things this year, the college football recruitment process for high school seniors has looked very different. The dead period for the 2021 recruits was originally extended through September 31st and then was re-extended through the end of 2020. 

This means that no in person visits by coaches or recruiting staff can take place until at least 2021. Team practices, workouts, clinics or any other activities that have previously been done in person are also not allowed until the dead period is lifted.

Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr says, “what’s really crazy about it is that the early signing period is in December, so some of these kids are going to sign on the dotted line December 16, for a school that they have never stepped foot on campus at” (John Garcia, Jr.).

The hashtag #LiftTheDeadPeriod has been circulating on social media since mid-September, used by young athletes around the nation who are trying to get the NCAA to allow in person information and meetings to occur. The tagline that can be found on several of these social media posts is, “I believe in making an informed decision that will affect the rest of my life”.

As of now, the NCAA has not made any moves to suggest that the dead period will be lifted before the year is over. The early signing date of December 16th is slowly approaching, and with just a little over a month away, more and more recruits are having to accept the fact that they may have to choose the trajectory of their future based on intuition alone.

Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst Edwin Weathersby II says,"this could lead to more prospects opting to stay close to home since they are likely to be more familiar with that local coaching staff, that local university campus environment and culture. It's a scary time now and for many, and the natural thing to do when we are scared is to want to stay close to home, or as close to home as we can" (Edwin Weathersby, II).

Note: Any verbal commitments that have already been made by recruits will not become official until the early signing date of December 16th. Athletes that choose not to sign in the early period will then be able to sign on National Signing Day (February 3, 2021).

TO WATCH: Sports Illustrated recruiting experts breakdown the extended dead period click the video above.

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Herm Edwards Lost In the 4th Quarter

How USC capitalized on ASU's conservative play calling for a comeback win.

AustinGrad

by

Parcel Man

WATCH: Clay Helton Gives an Injury Report Following ASU Game

Clay Helton's Sunday Notes

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC vs. Arizona Game Details Announced

This week the USC Trojans will prepare for their second game of the season against the Arizona Wildcats. Coming out of week one with a win in their pockets, the Trojans will travel to Tucson, (AZ) for their first road game of the season.

Claudette Montana Pattison

AP Polls Rank USC #20 (Week 10)

Despite finding a victory over ASU, the Trojans hold their #20 spot in the AP polls.

Claudette Montana Pattison

How to Watch: USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

TV, Radio and Streaming details for USC Trojans vs. Arizona State Sun Devils.

BriAmaranthus

WR Analysis: Who Saved The Game For USC? Bru McCoy or Drake London?

WR Bru McCoy and WR Drake London both showed up to play during Saturday's matchup against Arizona State.

Claudette Montana Pattison

WATCH: Clay Helton Talks Victory Over ASU

Here is what Clay Helton had to say about the turnover saga, WR Bru McCoy (who arguably saved the game), Todd Orlando's defensive debut and the rest of the 2020 season.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

4SCsports

USC Alumni React To Season Opener

Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff game on FOX was a primetime game watched by many.

Claudette Montana Pattison

GAME DAY: USC vs ASU Halftime Thoughts

ASU leads 17-14 over USC going into the half

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

GAME DAY: USC Wins Over ASU 28-27

USC defeats Arizona State late in the 4th quarter with a final score of 28-27.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22